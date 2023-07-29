BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.44

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $11.80. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 108,066 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
