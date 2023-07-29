BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BLK opened at $738.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $698.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.