Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,996,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

