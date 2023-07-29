Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Featured Stories

