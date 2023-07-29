Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 140,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bragg Gaming Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,452. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

