Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

