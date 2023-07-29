Brokers Set Expectations for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2024 earnings at $22.96 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,391 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,187. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

