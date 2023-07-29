Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

BROG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

