Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.46

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.46 and traded as high as $24.67. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 144,213 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,343.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

