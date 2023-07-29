Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.13. 13,638,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.