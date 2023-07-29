Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

