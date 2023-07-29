Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156,106 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 108.7% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 155,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caesarstone by 300.1% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 100,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Further Reading

