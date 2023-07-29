Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 17,744 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.98 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

