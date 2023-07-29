Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $721.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $724.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

