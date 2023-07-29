Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Position Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Calix worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $44.16 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Calix

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.