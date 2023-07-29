Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Position Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Calix worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
CALX opened at $44.16 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
