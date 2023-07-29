Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

