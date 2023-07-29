Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE:CP opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3,053.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

