Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3,053.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Dividend History for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.