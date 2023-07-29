Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.94 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.94 billion and approximately $149.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.19 or 0.06410958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,014,721,873 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,328,923 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

