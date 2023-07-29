Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 74318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.
The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
