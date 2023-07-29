Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,406. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

