Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,401 ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $99,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UDOW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,665. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

