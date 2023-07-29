Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

