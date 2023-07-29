Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

