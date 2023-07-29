Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.