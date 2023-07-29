Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
