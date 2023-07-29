Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 20,668,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

