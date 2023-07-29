Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $565,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 2,548,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

