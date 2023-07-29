Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.