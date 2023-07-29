Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,558,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.