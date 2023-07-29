Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,558,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
