Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $478,000 in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

UMDD stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

