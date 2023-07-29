Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.9 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,727,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,162. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.