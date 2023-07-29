Castle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 816.9% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

