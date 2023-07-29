Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 629,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

