Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,024 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

