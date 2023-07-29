Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 15,891,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.