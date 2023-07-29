CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,843,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,474,000 after purchasing an additional 603,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.