CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

CCFN remained flat at $40.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. CCFNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

