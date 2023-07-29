Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 6,286,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

