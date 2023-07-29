Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,695,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $523.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.10. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

