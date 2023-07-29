Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.90-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.90-20.10 EPS.

Shares of CHE traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.21. 104,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.05 and a 200-day moving average of $531.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $212,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 405.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

