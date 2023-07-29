Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.93

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.93 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 296.48 ($3.80). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 509,047 shares changing hands.

Chemring Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £809.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,039.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.92.

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

