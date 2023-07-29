CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.54. 363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool Trading Down 0.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.46.
