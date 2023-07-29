Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

