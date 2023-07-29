Citigroup Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $285.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.86.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $240.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

