Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.32. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,449,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.