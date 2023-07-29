CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.
In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
