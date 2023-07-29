Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.16

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.16 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 70.20 ($0.90). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.89), with a volume of 3,698,656 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.24) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

