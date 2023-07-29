Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

