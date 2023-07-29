Comparing Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.74% -45.97% Annexon N/A -66.42% -53.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Annexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$216.21 million ($2.24) -3.56 Annexon N/A N/A -$141.95 million ($2.47) -1.30

Risk and Volatility

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annexon has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Annexon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57 Annexon 0 2 5 0 2.71

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.99%. Annexon has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 358.39%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Annexon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barré syndrome; Phase II trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and Phase II clinical trial for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX009 that is in Phase Ib trial in patients with lupus nephritis; and ANX007, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with geographic atrophy. In addition, it develops ANX105, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting neurodegenerative indications; and ANX1502, an investigational oral small molecule for the treatment of certain autoimmune indications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

