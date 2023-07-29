Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 84,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,539. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $17,419,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 253,520 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 184,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 104,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.