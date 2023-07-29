Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $552.94 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $552.94 million and $16.96 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,074,610,712 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,074,420,376.351277 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17755429 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,171,494.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

